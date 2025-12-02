SI

BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 back for Missouri vs. Notre Dame

Geoff Ulrich

Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 for Missouri vs Notre Dame on Tuesday, Dec. 2. New users only.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 for Missouri vs Notre Dame on Tuesday, Dec. 2. New users only. / Sports Illustrated

Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets. BetMGM New. CLAIM NOW. dark

The undefeated Missouri Tigers (8-0) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3) on Tuesday, Dec. 2, in what promises to be an exciting college basketball matchup. New BetMGM users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and is perfect for betting on this intriguing contest, where just 1.5 points favor Missouri. With top-tier sportsbook promos like this available, Tuesday's game provides an excellent opportunity for new bettors.

How the BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 works for Missouri vs. Notre Dame

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 offers new users protection on their first real money wager up to $1,500. After registering with the required promo code and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first bet on any market, including the Missouri vs. Notre Dame game on Tuesday, Dec. 2. If your initial wager wins, you keep all the cash winnings.

However, if your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. The structure of your bonus bet refund depends on your wager amount. For example, if you bet $100 on Missouri to cover the 1.5-point spread against Notre Dame and lose, you would receive one $100 bonus bet since your wager was under $50. If you wagered $500 on the over 148.5 total points and lost, you would receive five bonus bets worth $100 each (20% of your qualifying wager).

Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:

  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
  • The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 must be entered during registration.
  • Available for first-time BetMGM users only.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Tuesday's game

Claiming your welcome bonus for the Missouri vs. Notre Dame matchup is straightforward with these simple steps:

  1. Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
  2. Complete account verification by providing personal information and uploading identification documents.
  3. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place your qualifying first bet on any market, such as Missouri covering the 1.5-point spread or the game going over 148.5 total points.
  5. If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately. If it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more detailed information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome offer, BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently offers profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses to enhance your betting experience. These rotating promotions are easily accessible through the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app, ensuring you never miss an opportunity to maximize your potential returns on future wagers.

Check out more Missouri sportsbook promos

Unlock more sportsbook promos in the Show-Me State with the links below.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Fanatics

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets

Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $30, get $300 in FanCash

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

No code required 

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

$300 in FanCash

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

N/A

$1

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

365 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Geoff Ulrich
GEOFF ULRICH

Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.

Home/Betting Promo