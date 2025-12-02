BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 back for Missouri vs. Notre Dame
The undefeated Missouri Tigers (8-0) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3) on Tuesday, Dec. 2, in what promises to be an exciting college basketball matchup. New BetMGM users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and is perfect for betting on this intriguing contest, where just 1.5 points favor Missouri. With top-tier sportsbook promos like this available, Tuesday's game provides an excellent opportunity for new bettors.
How the BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 works for Missouri vs. Notre Dame
The BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 offers new users protection on their first real money wager up to $1,500. After registering with the required promo code and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first bet on any market, including the Missouri vs. Notre Dame game on Tuesday, Dec. 2. If your initial wager wins, you keep all the cash winnings.
However, if your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. The structure of your bonus bet refund depends on your wager amount. For example, if you bet $100 on Missouri to cover the 1.5-point spread against Notre Dame and lose, you would receive one $100 bonus bet since your wager was under $50. If you wagered $500 on the over 148.5 total points and lost, you would receive five bonus bets worth $100 each (20% of your qualifying wager).
Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 must be entered during registration.
- Available for first-time BetMGM users only.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Tuesday's game
Claiming your welcome bonus for the Missouri vs. Notre Dame matchup is straightforward with these simple steps:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and uploading identification documents.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your qualifying first bet on any market, such as Missouri covering the 1.5-point spread or the game going over 148.5 total points.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately. If it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
For more detailed information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently offers profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses to enhance your betting experience. These rotating promotions are easily accessible through the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app, ensuring you never miss an opportunity to maximize your potential returns on future wagers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.