Big Game Coin Toss Betting With BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses when betting on the Big Game coin toss. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and gives new users a second chance on their initial bet for Saturday, Feb. 7. Whether you're backing heads or tails, this promotion from sportsbook promos makes the opening ceremony even more exciting.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Big Game coin toss bets
New BetMGM users can claim this welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering their account. The promotion provides bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500, if your first real money wager loses. You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer.
The coin toss market offers even odds at -102 for both heads and tails, making it an ideal target for your first bet. If you wager $100 on heads and the coin lands on tails, BetMGM returns your $100 stake as bonus bets. Should you bet $1,500 on tails and it comes up heads, you receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, totaling your full $1,500 back.
Key terms for this bonus code for BetMGM include:
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the BetMGM promo code SI1500 for coin toss betting
Getting started with this BetMGM welcome offer takes just a few simple steps before the Big Game kicks off.
- Register a new BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 to activate the promotion.
- Place your first real money wager on the coin toss or any other Big Game market.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days on any available markets.
For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Can you legally bet on the coin toss?
Many sportsbooks do offer coin toss odds, but availability varies by state—even in places where sports betting is legal and regulated. Some jurisdictions don’t allow novelty prop markets at all. Below are the states where you can legally bet on the coin toss:
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- DC
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special event markets. Existing users can discover these rotating promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app, where new opportunities appear regularly during peak betting periods.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
