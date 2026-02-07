Big Game Gatorade Color Props Highlight DraftKings Promo Code Offer
New users can claim a compelling welcome offer with no DraftKings promo code required when betting on Big Game Gatorade color props. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion activates when your qualifying wager wins on Saturday, Feb. 7. This unique prop market adds entertainment value to the championship celebration, making it an ideal target for new bettors exploring sportsbook promos.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Big Game betting
The DraftKings welcome promotion requires no DraftKings promo code to activate the bonus structure. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any available market. If your initial wager wins, DraftKings delivers $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
The Gatorade color prop offers excellent value for this promotion, with blue leading at +200 odds followed by orange at +250. For example, a winning $5 bet on blue would return $10 in winnings plus trigger the $300 bonus bet package. If your selection loses, you only forfeit the initial $5 stake without receiving bonus bets.
Key terms include:
• Bonus bets arrive as 12 separate $25 tokens within 72 hours of your winning wager.
• The bonus bet stake does not count toward any potential winnings.
• All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
• Minimum deposit and qualifying bet amount is $5.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Gatorade props
Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus before the Big Game celebration begins.
- Register your new DraftKings account by providing personal information and confirming your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 wager on Gatorade color props or any other available market.
- Collect your $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins, then use them within seven days.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Where can you bet on the Big Game Gatorade bath?
Not every regulated sportsbook offers novelty prop markets like the Gatorade bath. Availability depends on the state and the sportsbook. Below are the places where you can legally wager on the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach—or similar Gatorade-related props:
- Arkansas
- DC
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
Additional DraftKings promotions beyond the welcome offer
DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers through profit boosts, bonus bet opportunities, and special event markets. These additional offers appear in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app and change frequently based on upcoming games and betting trends. Current users can check this section daily to discover enhanced odds on popular markets like player props, game totals, and championship futures that complement the standard betting menu.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
