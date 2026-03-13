Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers 10 Profit Boosts for Friday's NBA and The Players Championship Action

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their first $1 wager. This welcome offer is perfect for Friday's loaded sports schedule featuring NBA playoff races, The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, and college basketball conference tournaments. The promotion requires promo code SICZRDYW and rewards new customers with valuable betting boosts for upcoming wagers. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of March 13.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Friday's sports action

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides new users with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their first qualifying wager of at least $1. Each boost token doubles your winnings on wagers up to $25, making them valuable for betting on Friday's NBA games, The Players Championship, or college basketball tournaments. New customers have 30 days after account creation to place their qualifying wager and claim this promotion.

For example, if you bet $20 on a NBA team to win at +150 odds and apply a profit boost token, a winning wager would return $60 in winnings instead of the standard $30. If your bet loses, you only lose your original $20 stake. The boost tokens can be used on any eligible sports market, giving you flexibility across Friday's diverse sports lineup.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum qualifying wager of $1 required.

Each profit boost token applies to wagers up to $25.

Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

Bonus bets, reward credits, and super boosts are excluded.

30-day window to place qualifying wager after account creation.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for The Players Championship betting

Getting started with the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer takes just a few minutes and positions you perfectly for Friday's sports betting opportunities.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop site. Complete the registration process by providing personal information including your date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any eligible sports market, such as NBA games or The Players Championship. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of whether your first wager wins or loses.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed information about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions through the Rewards section of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular betting markets and bonus opportunities tied to major sporting events.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings to coincide with significant tournaments like The Players Championship, March Madness, and playoff seasons across major sports leagues. Existing customers should regularly check the app's promotions tab to discover the latest betting bonuses and enhanced odds opportunities available for their wagering preferences.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.