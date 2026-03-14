Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers 10 Profit Boosts for NCAA Conference Championships and NBA Weekend

New users can claim an exciting welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW ahead of this weekend's NCAA conference tournament championships and NBA slate. The promotion requires code SICZRDYW and delivers 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing a qualifying $1 wager on Saturday's action. Bettors can target conference championship games or NBA matchups as teams fight for tournament positioning and playoff seeding. This current sportsbook promos offer remains available through March 14.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for conference tournament betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW unlocks 10 profit boost tokens for new customers who complete registration and place their first qualifying wager. After making an initial $1 bet on any eligible market, users receive all 10 tokens regardless of whether their wager wins or loses. Each boost token doubles the profit on winning bets up to $25, making them valuable for conference championship games and NBA contests.

For example, if you place a $20 wager on Duke to win the ACC Tournament at +200 odds using a profit boost token, a winning bet would return $60 in profit instead of the standard $40. The boost applies only to the profit portion, so your total return would be $80 ($20 stake plus $60 boosted profit). If the bet loses, you only lose your original $20 stake.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Qualifying wagers must be at least $1 with odds better than -500.

• Profit boost tokens expire and cannot be used on certain bet types.

• Wagers using bonus funds or other promotional credits do not qualify.

• Each boost token has a maximum bet limit of $25.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim profit boosts for NCAA and NBA weekend action

Getting started with this weekend's conference tournament and NBA betting takes just a few simple steps:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW during the signup process. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any eligible sports market, including conference championship games or NBA matchups. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your first bet settles.

Read our complete Caesars Sportsbook review for additional details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Current Caesars Sportsbook users can find ongoing promotions and enhanced odds in the Rewards section of the mobile app. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with profit boosts, odds enhancements, and special tournament-focused bonuses throughout major sporting events. These additional promotions complement the new user welcome offer and provide value for both conference tournament betting and NBA wagering throughout the weekend.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.