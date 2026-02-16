Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $250 Bet Match for College Basketball and 2026 Winter Games

New users can secure a Caesars Sportsbook promo code worth up to $250 for Monday's college basketball slate and 2026 Winter Games action. The welcome offer requires promo code SIBONUS250BM and matches your first wager dollar-for-dollar. Monday's packed schedule features conference battles and international competition, making it an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos available as of Feb. 16.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Monday's games

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS250BM provides new account holders with a bet match up to $250 on their first qualifying wager. After registering and making an initial deposit of at least $10, your first real-money bet receives a bonus bet equal to 100% of the wagered amount. This promotion applies perfectly to Monday's college basketball games where conference positioning remains crucial, or Winter Games events where medal rounds approach.

Several restrictions apply to qualifying wagers:

Wagers using Profit Boost tokens do not qualify.

Bets placed with Reward Credits are excluded.

Previously earned bonus bets cannot be used.

Super Boosts and Round Robin wagers are ineligible.

Odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

For example, if you wager $100 on a college basketball underdog covering the spread and lose, you still receive a $100 bonus bet to use on Winter Games hockey or figure skating markets. Conversely, if you bet $50 on a favored team to win outright and they deliver, you earn both your original winnings plus a $50 bonus bet for future use. The bonus bet arrives regardless of your initial wager's outcome, providing additional betting opportunities across Monday's diverse sports schedule.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for college basketball and Winter Games

Getting started with this welcome offer takes just a few minutes before Monday's games tip off.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS250BM on the mobile app or desktop site. Complete account verification by providing personal information including date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make a minimum $10 initial deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first qualifying real-money wager within 30 days on any eligible sports market. Receive your bonus bet equal to 100% of your initial wager amount, up to $250.

Monday's college basketball games and Winter Games events provide excellent betting opportunities to maximize this welcome offer. For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Beyond the new user welcome offer, Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions by navigating to the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. These supplementary offers often target specific games or betting markets, giving experienced bettors additional value on their favorite wagers.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promotional offerings to align with major sporting events and seasonal schedules. Checking the app regularly ensures you won't miss limited-time boosts or enhanced odds opportunities that complement your regular betting strategy.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.