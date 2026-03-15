Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Weekend
New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 wager on NCAA Conference Tournament championship games or NBA action this weekend. This welcome offer requires promo code SICZRDYW and provides excellent value for betting on March Madness bubble teams and playoff-contending NBA squads. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through March 15.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for conference tournament betting
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for new users betting on conference championship games and NBA matchups. After registering with the required promo code and placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you receive 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. Each boost token applies to wagers up to $25, effectively doubling your potential profits on future bets.
Consider this example using a Big Ten Championship game: if you place your qualifying $1 bet on a conference tournament underdog at +200 odds and it wins, you collect $3 total. Then, using one of your profit boost tokens on a $20 NBA bet at +150 odds that wins, you would normally collect $50 total but instead receive $80 total with the doubled profits. The boost tokens provide significant value across multiple betting opportunities throughout March Madness and the NBA's playoff push.
Key terms and conditions include:
• Qualifying wagers must have odds better than -500.
• Boost tokens cannot be used on Super Boosts or Round Robin wagers.
• Wagers using bonus funds or reward credits do not qualify.
• You have 30 days from account opening to place your qualifying wager.
This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your conference tournament and NBA betting bonus
Follow these simple steps to secure your profit boost tokens for weekend basketball betting:
- Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop site.
- Complete the verification process by providing your personal information and confirming your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account.
- Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any NCAA Conference Tournament game or NBA matchup with odds better than -500.
- Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your qualifying bet settles.
Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing users throughout the basketball season. Current customers can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and special championship game promotions in the Rewards section of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. The sportsbook frequently updates these bonuses to coincide with major sporting events, ensuring regular users have access to enhanced betting value beyond the initial welcome offer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.