Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for The Masters

New users can claim an exciting welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW ahead of The Masters. This promotion allows bettors to bet $1 and receive 10 100% Profit Boost tokens for wagering on golf's first major of 2026. The offer is available through Wednesday, April 8, making it perfect timing for sportsbook promos ahead of Augusta National action.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for The Masters betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides new users with 10 100% Profit Boost tokens after placing their first qualifying wager of at least $1. Each boost token can be applied to any wager of $25 or less, effectively doubling your potential winnings on those bets.

For example, if you bet $20 on Rory McIlroy to successfully defend his Masters title at +800 odds and apply a profit boost token, a winning wager would return $340 instead of $180. The additional $160 comes from the 100% profit boost doubling your potential winnings.

Several restrictions apply to qualifying wagers:

• Wagers must have odds better than -500.

• Super Boosts and Round Robin wagers do not qualify.

• Bonus bets, Reward Credits, and previously earned promotional funds cannot be used.

• The first wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

The promotion works perfectly for Masters betting, whether you want to back defending champion McIlroy, two-time Augusta winner Scottie Scheffler, or rising stars like Chris Gotterup making their Masters debut. If you bet $25 on Cameron Young to win his first major at +2500 odds with a profit boost and he captures the green jacket, your return would be $1,250 instead of $625.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the Caesars promo code for Masters wagering

Getting started with this Masters promotion takes just a few simple steps:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any sports market, including Masters betting options. Receive 10 100% Profit Boost tokens to use on future wagers of $25 or less.

New users can read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for additional details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Caesars Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and bonuses for existing customers throughout major sporting events like The Masters. These offers frequently include profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special tournament-specific promotions that can be found in the Rewards section of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

Current users should check the promotions tab regularly during Masters week for additional betting opportunities and enhanced payouts on popular golf markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.