Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 Profit Boosts for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Weekend Action

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager. This welcome offer is perfectly timed for the intense NCAA Conference Tournament championship games and crucial NBA matchups scheduled for March 15. Bettors can explore extensive sportsbook promos while wagering on college basketball's most dramatic moments and professional basketball's playoff positioning battles.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for conference tournament betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides new users with 10 100% profit boost tokens after completing their first qualifying wager of at least $1. Each boost token doubles your winnings on wagers up to $25, making them valuable tools for conference tournament championship games and NBA contests. You must register with the promo code and place your initial wager within 30 days of account creation.

Consider betting on a Big Ten Championship game with a $20 wager on the underdog at +150 odds using one of your profit boost tokens. If your pick wins, you would normally receive $30 in winnings plus your $20 stake back for a total of $50. With the 100% profit boost applied, your winnings double to $60, plus your original $20 stake, for a total payout of $80. If your wager loses, you only lose your original $20 stake.

Several restrictions apply to qualifying wagers:

• Wagers using profit boost tokens do not qualify.

• Bets placed with reward credits are excluded.

• Bonus bets or other bonus funds cannot be used.

• Super boosts and round robin wagers are not eligible.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your profit boosts for NCAA and NBA weekend action

Follow these simple steps to secure your 10 profit boost tokens for conference tournament and NBA betting:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop website. Complete the verification process by providing your personal information including date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on any eligible sports market with odds better than -500. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of whether your first wager wins or loses.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the basketball season. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and special conference tournament promotions by checking the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. The sportsbook frequently updates these bonus opportunities to coincide with major sporting events, ensuring regular bettors have access to valuable enhancements for their NCAA and NBA wagers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.