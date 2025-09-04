Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZR20X: Bet $1 on Eagles vs Cowboys to get 20 100% Profit Boosts
The long winter is over, and NFL football has arrived. Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season begins with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting their bitter rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
When you use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X, you can take advantage of one of the most unique sportsbook promos and claim 20 100% profit boosts to try and double your winnings on this rivalry matchup.
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook Eagles vs. Cowboys offer
Review the following terms and conditions carefully before using our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code for the Thursday Night Football face-off between Philadelphia and Dallas.
- Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer by using code SICZR20X.
- Regardless of whether you win or lose, when you make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a wager of at least $1 on any available sports betting market, you’ll receive 20 100% profit boost tokens.
- The $1 bet must be placed on odds of –10000 or longer. The same minimum odds apply to each profit boost token.
- You can win up to $2,500 with each token.
- You must use your profit boost tokens within 14 days of issuance.
After Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts had double-digit rushing touchdowns last season, betting on his Anytime Touchdown number of -155 on Caesars and applying a profit boost token is a great way to get started.
This offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. The bonus is not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
Head to the Caesars Sportsbook “Promotions” tab to explore all current offers. Here are some of the promos available right now:
- $350,000 Fastball Fortune: If you opt in and a no-hitter is thrown, you can win a share of the prize.
- NFL Parlay Ticket Sweepstakes: You can place a $10 MLB parlay or SGP wager to have a chance to win tickets to a Week 1 NFL game of your choice.
- NFL Flips: You can play NFL Flips daily during each weekly period to reveal a flip.
- Referral Bonus: Get $50 in bonus bets for each friend that you refer.
How to claim 20 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
Place a $1 bet with Caesars Sportsbook and unlock 20 profit boost tokens worth 100%. Follow our simple guide below to claim yours:
- Make a new account: Click a link on this page to get started with Caesars Sportsbook. Be sure to enter the promo code SICZR20X, add your personal info, and finalize your account setup.
- Deposit money: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify for this offer.
- Place your initial wager: You’ll receive 20 100% profit boost tokens when you make an initial wager of $1 or more.
- Use your welcome bonus: You can use your 20 profit boost tokens to double your winnings on your bets for the next 14 days.
Compare NFL betting promos
Join the millions of fans betting on the Eagles vs. Cowboys rivalry game and cash in on the top NFL betting promos. You can claim up to $2,300 in additional bonuses when you sign up for a new BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel account.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.