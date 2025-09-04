Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZR20X: Bet $1 on Thursday Night Football to get 20 100% Profit Boosts
NFL football is finally back. The 2025 season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles facing their longtime rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
By using our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X, you can take advantage of some of the best sportsbook promos available and claim 20 profit boosts at 100% each to give yourself the chance to double your winnings on this rivalry matchup.
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook Eagles vs. Cowboys offer
Before using our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code for the Thursday Night Football face-off between Philadelphia and Dallas, make sure you’re caught up on the following terms and conditions.
- Use code SICZR20X to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer.
- Win or lose, a $10 deposit and a $1 wager on any sports betting market will earn you 20 100% profit boost tokens.
- Your $1 bet must be placed on odds of –10000 or longer, and the same minimum odds requirement applies to every profit boost token.
- You can win up to $2,500 per token.
- Profit boost tokens expire 14 days after being issued.
The Eagles’ star WR A.J. Brown has said he’s healthy and will suit up for this game against the Cowboys’ defense. After Brown had at least 100 yards or a touchdown in both games against the Cowboys in 2024, you could take a swing by applying one of your profit boost tokens to his yardage prop of 69.5.
This offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. The bonus is not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
Here are some of the current Caesars Sportsbook promos available right now:
- NFL Parlay Ticket Sweepstakes: You can place a $10 MLB parlay or SGP wager to have a chance to win tickets to a Week 1 NFL game of your choice.
- NFL Flips: You can play NFL Flips daily during each weekly period to reveal a flip.
- $50,000 50 Burger: Place NFL SGPs for a chance to win $50,000 if your team scores 50+ points.
- Referral Bonus: Get $50 in bonus bets for each friend that you refer.
How to claim 20 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
Wager $1 at Caesars Sportsbook and receive 20 profit boost tokens at 100% value. Follow our easy step-by-step guide below to claim them:
- Make a new account: Use any link on this page to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook. Enter promo code SICZR20X, provide your personal information, and complete the account setup process.
- Deposit money: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify for this offer.
- Place your initial wager: When you make an initial wager of at least $1, you’ll receive 20 100% profit boost tokens.
- Use your welcome bonus: You can use your 20 profit boost tokens to double your winnings on your bets for the next 14 days.
Check out our Caesars Sportsbook review, which has everything that you need to know to get ahead this NFL betting season.
