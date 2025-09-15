Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use SICZR20X on Monday Night Football for 20 100% Profit Boost Tokens
Monday Night Football closes out Week 2 with a doubleheader, and Caesars Sportsbook is offering one of its best sportsbook promos for the matchups. New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X can claim 20 100% profit boost tokens after their first qualifying wager settles, no matter the outcome.
These profit boost tokens provide bettors with added flexibility to enhance wagers on either Monday night game, making it a standout offer among sportsbook promos to close out Week 2.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code details for Monday Night Football
Claim 20 100% profit boost tokens with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X. Simply register, deposit at least $10, and place a $1 qualifying bet. Once your first wager settles, the 20 profit boost tokens will be added to your account, regardless of whether your opening bet wins or loses.
Here’s what to know about this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer:
- You must be a new user and enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X when signing up to access the bonus.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a $1 qualifying bet to unlock your 20 profit boost tokens.
- Each token can be applied to wagers up to $25, with a maximum payout of $2,500 per token.
- Tokens expire 14 days after being credited and cannot be combined on a single bet.
- The minimum odds for both your initial wager and any bets using profit boost tokens are -10000.
You have a full 14 days to use your profit boost tokens, giving you flexibility to place them on the right bets — or even carry them into Week 3 of the NFL season.
This offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. The bonus is not available in Ontario, Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook offers for returning customers
Even if you’ve already used the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer, you can browse the ‘Promotions’ section on the app or website to discover new ways to boost your bets. Some of the current offers include:
- NFL Flips: Earn up to nine flips per week for a chance to win profit boosts or a share of $100,000 in bonus bets.
- 50 Burger: Opt in and place an NFL same game parlay every week. If either team reaches 50 points, you’ll win a share of $100,000 in bonus bets. If no team scores 50 points, the prize pool will be added to the total for next week.
- Million Dollar Parlay Payday: Opt in and place at least $5 on a three or more leg parlay, same game parlay, or super parlay with odds of at least +5000. You can win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets.
How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer for Monday Night Football
Getting started with Caesars Sportsbook’s ‘Double Your Winnings’ bonus is simple. By following a few simple steps, you can unlock 20 100% profit boost tokens on your first qualifying wager, giving you more ways to enhance your bets.
- Register with the promo code: Sign up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using SICZR20X.
- Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 to unlock the welcome offer.
- Place your qualifying bet: Wager $1 to receive 20 100% profit boost tokens, valid win or lose.
- Use your profit boosts: Apply tokens to eligible bets and withdraw any winnings immediately.
For a complete breakdown of features, markets, and promos, check out our Caesars Sportsbook review.
Compare the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to other Monday Night Football offers
See how Caesars Sportsbook’s ‘Double Your Winnings’ bonus stacks up against other NFL promos, then explore additional sign-up offers from BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel to maximize your betting opportunities.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
