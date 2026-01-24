Claim DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Knicks vs. 76ers Saturday Showdown

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Saturday's Knicks vs. 76ers matchup without needing any code. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion is perfect for wagering on this Eastern Conference clash on Jan. 25. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos before tip-off in Philadelphia.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Knicks vs. 76ers

This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry to activate the welcome bonus. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market, including Saturday's Knicks vs. 76ers game. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings instantly awards $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.

The DraftKings new-user promo includes these key terms and conditions:

Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying bet required to activate the bonus.

Winning bets trigger 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, delivered within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and stakes are not included in winnings.

Original bet winnings can be withdrawn immediately upon settlement.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Knicks to cover the spread against Philadelphia and they win, you'll receive your $5 stake plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. If the Knicks fail to cover, you only lose your original $5 wager with no bonus bets awarded. The 76ers enter as slight favorites after their overtime victory over Houston, while New York seeks consecutive wins following their franchise-record 54-point victory over Brooklyn.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's game

Follow these simple steps to secure your promo code for DraftKings bonus before the Knicks visit Philadelphia:

Register a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using the links in this article. Complete identity verification and make your first deposit of at least $5. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market. If your wager wins, collect your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. Use bonus bets within seven days to maximize your potential returns.

Learn more about features and betting options in our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome bonus, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with profit boosts, odds enhancements, and special promotions. Regular users can find daily betting bonuses and enhanced payouts by checking the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These ongoing offers often feature popular games like Knicks vs. 76ers, providing extra value for both new and returning bettors throughout the NBA season.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.