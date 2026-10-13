Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets With a FanDuel Promo Code for ALCS, NHL and NFL Week 6

This week brings a packed sports calendar with the ALCS, NHL slate, and NFL Week 6 action. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets through a FanDuel promo code offer available on Oct. 13. You can use these bonus bets on any of this week's matchups, including Thursday's Seattle at Denver game or the full slate of NFL contests. Check out other available sportsbook promos to compare your options.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for this week's games

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, making it simple for new users to get started. You'll earn $50 in bonus bets for each day you place a qualifying $5 wager over seven consecutive days, totaling up to $350 in bonus bets. This means you can start with Thursday's Seattle at Denver matchup at 8:15 PM ET and continue through the week's remaining games.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make a minimum deposit of $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat this process for seven consecutive days to maximize the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus bet stake is not returned in any winnings.

If you place a $5 bet on Thursday's Seahawks-Broncos game and it wins, you'll receive your winnings plus a $50 bonus bet to use on Friday's games. If your bet loses, you still get the $50 bonus bet, allowing you to continue building your bankroll throughout the week. By day seven, you'll have accumulated up to $350 in bonus bets to deploy across the NFL's Sunday Night Football matchup between Dallas and Green Bay or Monday's Washington at San Francisco game.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on this week's games.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the available betting markets for Thursday's Seattle at Denver game or any other matchup this week. Place a $5 qualifying wager on your chosen game. Receive $50 in bonus bets immediately, whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat steps four through six for the next four consecutive days to earn the full $350 in bonus bets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other promotions available on FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel regularly updates its promotions with bonus bets and boosts for existing customers. You can find these ongoing offers by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions tab, where you'll discover daily specials tied to major sporting events. These bonuses change frequently, so checking the Promotions section regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.