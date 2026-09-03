Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets With a FanDuel Promo Code for Week 1 College Football

College football's opening week delivers 132 games across five days, and I'm here to help you maximize your betting potential. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code starting Thursday, Sept. 3. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Week 1 college football

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to activate. Instead, you'll earn bonus bets through a seven-day qualifying period that aligns perfectly with Week 1's action. Here's how the FanDuel sign-up bonus breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Place a $5 wager on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token daily, which you can use on bets ranging from $1 to $50.

If your bet using the token loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on Colorado versus Georgia Tech on Thursday using your first bet reset token. If that bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on Friday's Miami at Stanford matchup or any other Week 1 game. If your bet wins, the winnings become yours to keep, though the bonus bet stake itself isn't returned.

You can maximize this offer by wagering $50 daily for all seven days and losing each bet, which would unlock the full $350 in bonus bets. Your bonus bets remain valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance, giving you plenty of time to deploy them across Week 1's slate. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for Week 1 college football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Week 1 games with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete your account registration with required personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any college football market during Week 1 to receive your first bet reset token. Repeat this process daily for seven consecutive days to earn all seven bet reset tokens. Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50 across any Week 1 matchup, from Thursday's Colorado at Georgia Tech opener through Monday's SMU at Florida State finale. If your token-funded bet loses, the stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 1 wagers before they expire in seven days.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond your welcome bonus

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, explore the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover daily specials, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to enhance your Week 1 betting experience and beyond.

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