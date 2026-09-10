Claim Up to $350 in Bonus Bets With the FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 1

NFL Week 1 delivers must-watch matchups from coast to coast, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook. New bettors can claim up to $350 in bonus bets through Sept. 20 as part of the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Explore sportsbook promos and start your betting journey with games like Seattle's thrilling comeback victory over New England and the historic matchup between San Francisco and Los Angeles in Australia.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5 and wager $5 to get one bet reset token each day for seven days. Each bet reset token can then be used on a wager between $1 and $50. If that wager loses, you will get your stake back, up to $50, in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NFL Week 1

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and wager $5 on any market for seven consecutive days to unlock the full bonus potential. Each day you place a qualifying $5 bet, FanDuel awards a bet reset token that you can use on wagers between $1 and $50.

Here's how the bonus works based on the outcome of your bets during NFL Week 1 and beyond. If your bet using a reset token loses, FanDuel returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $50 per day. For example, if you place a $50 bet on the San Francisco versus Los Angeles game and lose, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. However, if that same $50 bet wins, the winnings become yours to keep, but the bonus amount itself is not returned.

The terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include the following:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for seven consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Use each token on a bet worth between $1 and $50.

If the bet loses, receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $50.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 20, 2026. The offer guarantees you'll receive bet reset tokens regardless of whether your daily $5 qualifying wagers win or lose, making it one of the most straightforward welcome bonuses available. You can use the bonus bets on any eligible market, including the exciting slate of NFL Week 1 games featuring Buffalo at Houston, Chicago at Carolina, Green Bay at Minnesota, and Washington at Philadelphia.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for NFL Week 1

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel promo codes and start betting on NFL Week 1 games.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any market during NFL Week 1, such as the Dallas versus New York game on Sunday night or the Denver versus Kansas City matchup on Monday night. Receive your first bet reset token after your qualifying wager settles. Repeat this process for six more consecutive days to earn up to seven bet reset tokens. Use each token on a bet between $1 and $50, and if it loses, you'll receive bonus bets back. Apply your bonus bets to additional NFL Week 1 wagers or any other eligible markets.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts designed to reward loyal bettors. Existing customers should check the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover daily bonuses, parlay boosts, and sport-specific offers. These promotions change frequently, so visiting the Promotions section regularly ensures you never miss out on valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience throughout the NFL season and beyond.

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