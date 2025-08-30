Clemson vs. LSU Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Up to $100 in FanCash for College Football Week 1
The Clemson vs. LSU showdown is set to be one of the top games of Week 1, and we have an awesome Fanatics Sportsbook promo to help you enjoy the action.
Place a wager on Clemson vs. LSU and you’ll access sportsbook promos worth up to $100 in FanCash if your first bet loses.
What you need to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook Clemson vs. LSU offer
Before jumping into this Fanatics Sportsbook offer, it’s important to understand the basics:
- You must be a new customer and at least 21 years old.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.
- Your first wager will trigger the promotion.
- If that opening bet doesn’t hit, Fanatics will refund your stake in FanCash, up to $100.
- FanCash from this offer remains valid until Oct. 31, 2025.
Additional offers:
- Bet $10, get $50 in FanCash
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (All states except MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV)
- Up to $25 in FanCash or a 100% profit boost token for five days (NY only)
A top-10 clash kicks off the season as No. 9 LSU visits No. 4 Clemson at Memorial Stadium, a game that could set the early tone in the College Football Playoff race. Clemson’s roster continuity and home-field advantage contrast sharply with LSU’s transfer-fueled rebuild, making this a classic battle of strategy and structure under the lights.
Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for all users
Fanatics has ongoing promos throughout the season for existing users:
- FanCash Drops: Join Fanatics Sportsbook's FanCash Bonanza every Friday to win FanCash for gear or bonus bets.
- Odds Boosts: Score special odds boosts on select NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and primetime events.
- Personalized Promotions: Tap the ‘Discover’ tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to find personalized promos just for you.
How to claim up to $100 in FanCash from Fanatics Sportsbook
Getting in on the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for the Clemson vs. LSU matchup couldn’t be easier. Here’s how it works:
- Sign up: Open a Fanatics Sportsbook account and provide your details, including name, birth date, and address.
- Fund your account: Make a deposit of $10 or more using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
- Place your first wager: Bet on Clemson vs. LSU, or choose from any game on the board.
- Unlock the offer: If that first bet doesn’t hit, Fanatics will refund your stake in FanCash, up to $100. Keep in mind, FanCash is valid until Oct. 31, 2025.
Read our Fanatics Sportsbook review for an in-depth look at the sportsbook.
