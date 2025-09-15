DraftKings Bonus Code for Texans vs. Buccaneers: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly + $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket
The national spotlight is on as the Buccaneers face the Texans in Houston for Monday Night Football and many bettors are searching for a DraftKings bonus code to use. The good news is you don’t need one. New users can bet just $5 and receive $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. This welcome deal ranks among the top sportsbook promos and is perfect for football fans.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
How the DraftKings bonus code works for the Texans vs. Buccaneers matchup
No DraftKings bonus code is required to unlock this exclusive offer. Simply place your first $5 wager to claim $200 in bonus bets along with $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.
Here are the key terms and conditions to consider:
- This offer is for new customers only, aged 21+ (18+ in DC, KY, WY).
- A $5 minimum deposit and wager are required.
- The bonus is paid as eight $25 bonus bets, valid for seven days.
- NFL Sunday Ticket discount valid for eligible new subscribers or select Google loyalty tier customers.
- One subscription redemption per customer.
- Blackout restrictions apply; no refunds on partial seasons.
- The NFL Sunday Ticket subscription auto-renews for the 2026-27 season unless canceled.
Your bonus bets are awarded regardless of your first bet's outcome, so this could be a time to take a chance with your $5 bet. If it doesn’t hit, you’ll still get your $200 in bonus bets.
This DraftKings welcome offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings NFL sports betting promos for existing users
DraftKings keeps its regular players engaged with ongoing NFL promotions such as:
- Early Exit: If a player leaves early due to injury, your single bets are refunded, and affected parlay legs are removed, keeping your remaining selections eligible.
- MNF SGP(x) Boost: Get a profit boost token to use on an SGP(x) bet for both Monday Night Football games.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Make a parlay, SGP, or SGPx and get a profit boost today.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings
Activating your DraftKings welcome bonus for Buccaneers at Texans is quick and easy. Here's how:
- Register: Tap the banners on this page to sign up at DraftKings.
- Deposit: Fund your account with at least $5.
- Place a wager: Bet $5+ on Buccaneers vs. Texans.
- Claim bonus: Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly, plus your NFL Sunday Ticket discount.
For a full breakdown of features, bonuses, and betting options, check out our complete DraftKings review.
Compare other online betting promos
DraftKings isn’t the only site running strong welcome offers. Other top sportsbooks like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel also have competitive promos worth checking out, giving you even more ways to boost your Buccaneers at Texans bets.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.