DraftKings Promo Code: $150 Bonus Bets for White Sox-Guardians, Yankees-Rays ALDS

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to claim $150 in bonus bets ahead of the White Sox-Guardians and Yankees-Rays ALDS games. This offer is live on Oct. 5, and no promo code is required to activate it. Check out other sportsbook promos before placing your first wager on either ALDS matchup.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for White Sox-Guardians and Yankees-Rays

New customers do not need a DraftKings promo code to unlock this welcome offer. Simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on either ALDS game to get started. Once your account is funded, you are ready to bet on the White Sox-Guardians or Yankees-Rays Game 2 matchups.

Say you place your first wager on the White Sox-Guardians game and your bet wins. You still receive the same $150 in bonus bets, split into six $25 increments, regardless of the outcome. If your wager on Yankees-Rays does not win, you still qualify for the full bonus bet rewards since the offer activates on your first wager, win or lose.

This DraftKings new-user promo requires a minimum $5 deposit. The terms below outline exactly how the bonus bets arrive after you place your qualifying wager.

This DraftKings welcome offer requires a minimum $5 deposit.

Your first wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

You receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after your first wager settles.

Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The stake from your original wager is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

This promo code for DraftKings works whether your first bet on the ALDS wins or loses, making it a straightforward entry point for new customers. Keep track of each bonus bet's expiration date since they expire seven days after issuance. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer rewards action on both the White Sox-Guardians and Yankees-Rays series.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to sign up and bet on White Sox-Guardians, Yankees-Rays with DraftKings

Follow these steps to activate your DraftKings promo code offer before the first pitch of either ALDS game. Each step takes just a few minutes to complete.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on White Sox-Guardians or Yankees-Rays. Receive two $25 bonus bets after your wager settles. Claim two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app's features and betting markets. The review breaks down everything from live betting tools to available odds boosts for the postseason.

More DraftKings promo codes for existing customers during the ALDS

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and specials for existing customers throughout the baseball postseason. These DraftKings promo codes and offers often target specific games, including both ALDS series this October. Check the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what is currently available for Monday's slate and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.