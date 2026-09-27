DraftKings Promo Code: $150 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 3 Sunday

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $150 in bonus bets ahead of NFL Week 3 Sunday. Chargers-Bills, Chiefs-Dolphins and Ravens-Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro headline a packed slate on Sept. 27. New customers can browse more sportsbook promos while they get set for kickoff.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for NFL Week 3 Sunday

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including a bet tied to Ravens-Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro. This DraftKings new-user promo pays out regardless of whether the first wager wins or loses.

For example, a customer might place $5 on the Chargers-Bills spread. If that wager wins, the customer keeps the winnings plus qualifies for the bonus bets. If the wager loses, the customer still receives the bonus bets, since the promo rewards participation rather than a winning outcome.

New customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 14 days, for a total of $150.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This promo code for DraftKings is available only to new customers who have never held a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Customers should track each bonus bet's expiration date closely, since the six-bet rollout occurs over multiple weeks.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for NFL Week 3 Sunday

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes before the NFL Week 3 Sunday slate kicks off on Sept. 27. Follow the steps below to get started.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using a valid email address. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any available market, such as Chiefs-Dolphins or Rams-Broncos. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 14 days.

Customers who want more detail before signing up can read a full DraftKings review for additional context on the app's features. The review covers deposit methods, market coverage, and how the app handles NFL betting markets like Titans-Giants and Panthers-Browns.

Additional DraftKings promo codes for NFL Week 3 Sunday bettors

Beyond the welcome offer tied to NFL Week 3 Sunday, DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh DraftKings promo codes and odds boosts for existing customers. These offers change often, so checking the Promos section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app is worthwhile throughout the season.

Existing customers should open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section to see what is currently available. New boosts and specials appear frequently around NFL Sundays like this one, giving bettors more ways to get involved with games such as Bengals-Steelers or Seahawks-Commanders.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.