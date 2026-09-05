DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Bonus Bets for Clemson-LSU Week 1 Saturday

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers access to $200 in bonus bets ahead of College Football Week 1 Saturday, headlined by Clemson at LSU. This DraftKings promo is live for Sept. 5 college football action, and bettors can browse more sportsbook promos before kickoff. No promo code is required to activate this welcome offer.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Clemson-LSU

The DraftKings promo code offer activates automatically, so no code is required to unlock the bonus. This DraftKings new-user promo simply asks new customers to create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including the Clemson at LSU showdown on ABC. The bonus applies whether the first wager wins or loses.

For example, a bettor could place $5 on Clemson to cover the spread against LSU. If that wager wins, the customer keeps the winnings and still receives the $200 in bonus bets. If the wager loses, the customer still receives the full $200 in bonus bets, delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bets over three weeks.

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required to trigger the offer.

Bettors receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

Finding the promo code for DraftKings is simple this week because the entire DraftKings Sportsbook promo code process runs automatically through the link on this page. Bettors should complete all qualifying steps before wagering on Clemson-LSU or any other Week 1 matchup.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code ahead of Clemson-LSU

Claiming the DraftKings promo code offer takes just a few minutes from a phone or desktop browser. Follow the steps below to activate the bonus before betting on the Week 1 showdown between Clemson and LSU.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using the links on this page. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of $5 or more on any market, such as Clemson-LSU or another Week 1 game. Receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app's features, betting markets and mobile experience. The review breaks down everything needed to get started before Saturday's slate of games.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes beyond Week 1 Saturday

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly introduces new bonuses and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. Bettors can find these DraftKings promo codes by checking the Promos section directly inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Fresh boosts often appear ahead of marquee matchups like Clemson-LSU, so it helps to check back often.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.