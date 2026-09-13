DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Bonus Bets for Cowboys vs. Giants Sunday Night Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets ahead of Cowboys vs. Giants Sunday Night Football. Sign up by Sept. 13 to claim this offer and check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Cowboys vs. Giants

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry at signup. New customers simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Cowboys vs. Giants matchup or any other available market. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer activates automatically once those steps are complete.

Once the qualifying wager settles, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. For example, a $5 wager on the Cowboys covering the spread against the Giants would trigger the bonus, and a $5 wager on the Giants pulling off the win would trigger that same bonus. The bonus bets arrive as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings promo:

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required.

The bonus arrives as eight $25 bonus bets total, split into two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after DraftKings issues them.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

No promo code for DraftKings is necessary to activate this offer.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before Sunday Night Football

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings new-user promo before the Cowboys and Giants kick off in East Rutherford.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using a link on this page. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on Cowboys vs. Giants or another available market. Collect $200 in bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app and its features.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers beyond Cowboys vs. Giants

DraftKings regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Bettors can find these DraftKings promo codes by opening the Promos section inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Checking this tab often helps customers spot boosted odds tied to games like Cowboys vs. Giants and other Sunday Night Football matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.