DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football, WNBA Finals

PUT THIS UNDER CTA EMBED:GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

A new DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass after a $5 bet. This offer runs through Oct. 19, timed to Monday Night Football and the WNBA Finals. Claim $200 in bonus bets and check out more sportsbook promos today.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Monday Night Football and WNBA Finals betting

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the 49ers-Commanders game or the Dream-Valkyries WNBA Finals Game 2. Whether that first bet wins or loses, the offer still awards bonus bets.

If a customer bets $5 on the 49ers to beat the Commanders and the wager wins, DraftKings pays out those winnings plus the guaranteed bonus bets. If that same wager loses instead, the customer still receives the full bonus bet rewards tied to this DraftKings promo, since the offer does not require a winning bet. Either outcome triggers the two instant $25 bonus bets, followed by additional $25 bonus bets over the following weeks.

This DraftKings new-user promo includes a few important terms worth reviewing before kickoff. The details below outline deposits, wager amounts and bonus bet timing.

New customers in eligible states can claim this offer.

A minimum $5 deposit activates the account.

A qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, such as Monday Night Football or the WNBA Finals, satisfies the requirement.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The offer, including the three-month trial to NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Customers should track each bonus bet's seven-day countdown closely, since unused credits expire quickly. This DraftKings promo codes offer gives bettors roughly six weeks to claim the complete $200 reward and League Pass trial.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer for Monday Night Football and WNBA Finals Game 2

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before Monday Night Football and WNBA Finals Game 2 tip off. The process takes just a few minutes from sign-up to placing a first wager.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through an exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the 49ers-Commanders game, the Dream-Valkyries series or any other market. Collect two instant $25 bonus bets, then two more every seven days for 21 days, plus a code for three months of NBA League Pass.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app's features and betting markets. The review covers everything from odds boosts to live betting tools.

Additional DraftKings promo codes for existing customers this Monday Night Football week

DraftKings regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers beyond this DraftKings new-user promo. Bettors can find these DraftKings promo codes by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Finding the right promo code for DraftKings has never been easier within the app, especially during a stacked week featuring Monday Night Football, the WNBA Finals, NBA tip-off and the World Series buildup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.