DraftKings Promo Code: $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 3 College Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers turn a $5 deposit and wager into $200 in bonus bets before Week 3 college football kicks off, headlined by No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss in Oxford. As of Sept. 19, this offer ranks among the top sportsbook promos available to new sportsbook customers this weekend.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for LSU-Ole Miss and Week 3 college football

New customers can activate this DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code at signup. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer applies automatically once a new customer meets the deposit and wagering requirements listed below. It works for any Week 3 college football game, including Florida State at Alabama or Georgia at Arkansas.

Here is how the terms break down for this DraftKings new-user promo.

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Whether that first wager wins or loses, DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets.

Bettors receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

The original stake does not count toward any winnings earned from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

For example, a new customer could place a $5 wager on LSU against the spread in the Ole Miss game. If that wager wins, DraftKings still issues the standard $200 in bonus bets across the 21-day schedule. If the wager loses, the payout structure stays exactly the same, since this promo code for DraftKings pays out regardless of the result of that first bet.

Once the bonus bets post, customers can direct them toward other games on the Week 3 slate, such as SMU at Louisville or USC at Rutgers. No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer, and the entire process runs automatically inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. DraftKings promo codes like this one continue to give new customers a straightforward path to bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before LSU-Ole Miss kicks off

Follow these steps to claim the DraftKings promo code offer and place a first wager on the Week 3 college football schedule.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any market, such as LSU-Ole Miss or Notre Dame-Michigan State. Receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Read a full DraftKings review for more details on the app before placing that first wager.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers during Week 3 college football

DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers extend beyond new customers. Existing customers can check the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app for ongoing bonuses and profit boosts throughout the Week 3 college football weekend. These offers rotate often, so it helps to check the app before kickoff of marquee games like LSU at Ole Miss or Texas hosting UTSA.

DraftKings typically updates these promotions on a weekly basis to match the biggest games on the calendar. Checking the app ahead of Saturday's slate, including BYU at Colorado State and West Virginia at Virginia, can help existing customers find an offer that fits their betting plans for the day.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.