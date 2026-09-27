DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Texas vs. Tennessee

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to claim $150 in bonus bets after a $5 wager placed on Texas vs. Tennessee. This welcome offer ranks among the top sportsbook promos live for the Sept. 26 slate, and no code is required to unlock it.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Texas vs. Tennessee

To activate the DraftKings promo code offer, new customers sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Texas vs. Tennessee matchup. This DraftKings promo does not require any code since the offer applies automatically once a new account is created and funded.

Arch Manning and the top-ranked Longhorns travel to Knoxville for their SEC opener against the Volunteers, and that game works as a solid target for a first wager. Whether bettors back Texas or Tennessee, the outcome of that single wager does not affect the bonus payout under this DraftKings new-user promo.

Deposit and wager at least $5 on Texas vs. Tennessee or any other market.

Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Get two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the following 14 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

If the qualifying wager on Texas vs. Tennessee wins, the bettor collects standard winnings plus the six $25 bonus bets on the usual schedule. If that first wager loses instead, the $150 in bonus bets still arrives in the same six increments, since this promo code for DraftKings pays out regardless of the result.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to redeem the DraftKings bonus before Texas visits Tennessee

Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to lock in the bonus ahead of kickoff.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Texas vs. Tennessee or another available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets right away, followed by two more every seven days for 14 days.

For a closer look at the platform, check out this DraftKings review before signing up.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers to know

DraftKings regularly rolls out extra bonuses and odds boosts beyond this welcome offer. Existing customers can find these updated DraftKings promo codes by opening the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Those offers change often and can include boosts tied to college football weekends like the Texas vs. Tennessee matchup. Checking the app regularly helps customers stay current on the latest DraftKings promo codes throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.