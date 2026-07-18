DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for France vs. England

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a standout offer for new users ahead of France vs. England on July 19. Through sportsbook promos , you can claim Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly before this third-place clash kicks off. This offer is available through July 18, so do not wait to get in on the action.

How the DraftKings promo code works for France vs. England

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this offer. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including France vs. England, and the bonus activates automatically. Here is a breakdown of the key terms:

Minimum deposit and wager of $5 required at odds of -500 or longer.

Win or lose your first bet, you receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings derived from the bonus.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Say you place your $5 wager on France to win the third-place match. If France pulls through, great — you collect your winnings and still receive $200 in bonus bets. If England edges them out, you still walk away with eight $25 bonus bets to use across DraftKings. Either way, the DraftKings new-user promo delivers real value regardless of the result on the pitch.

This is one of the stronger DraftKings promo codes available for new users right now. The promo code for DraftKings applies automatically, so there is no extra step to worry about when signing up. Just deposit, bet, and let the bonus land in your account within 72 hours of settlement.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for France vs. England

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before France and England take the field:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your wager: Bet at least $5 on any market at odds of -500 or longer. France vs. England is a natural starting point, with plenty of markets available including match result, first goalscorer, and total goals. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will arrive in your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing offers, check out our DraftKings review .

More DraftKings offers to explore beyond France vs. England

DraftKings Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can find a rotating selection of odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions available throughout the week. These deals cover everything from soccer and football to basketball and beyond.

The best place to track them is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it is worth checking back often to make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.