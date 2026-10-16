DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to grab $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of Rays vs. Guardians Game 4 in the ALCS. This offer is live heading into Oct. 16, and bettors can also browse other sportsbook promos before placing a wager on this American League Championship Series clash.

DraftKings promo code offer explained for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no promo code at signup, so new customers simply need to create an account and make a qualifying deposit. This DraftKings promo rewards a $5 wager on any market, including the Rays vs. Guardians Game 4 matchup, with $200 in bonus bets delivered over several installments.

Say a customer places $5 on the Guardians moneyline for Game 4 and the bet wins. That customer still receives the full $200 in bonus bets, since the offer pays out regardless of the outcome of the first wager, and the same holds true if the Rays come away with the win instead.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings new-user promotion:

New customers in eligible states can claim the offer.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required.

The first wager must be at least $5 on any sports market.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Six more $25 bonus bets arrive in pairs every seven days for 21 days via click to claim.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The stake from the qualifying wager is not included in any winnings.

This promo code for DraftKings expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

A three month trial of NBA League Pass comes bundled with this welcome offer.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4

Follow these steps to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before Game 4 of the ALCS tips off. New customers can finish the entire process in just a few minutes.

Click the sign-up link to open a new DraftKings account. Enter the required personal details to finish registration. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first wager of $5 or more on the Rays vs. Guardians Game 4 odds or any other market. Collect two $25 bonus bets right away, then two more every week for three weeks via click to claim.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the Sportsbook app. It covers additional features worth exploring before wagering on the ALCS.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for Rays vs. Guardians and beyond

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just newcomers checking out the Rays vs. Guardians series. These DraftKings promo codes and offers change often, so it helps to check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings app before Game 4 or any other postseason matchup. Keep an eye out for profit boosts, parlay boosts, and bonus bet giveaways tied to the ALCS and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.