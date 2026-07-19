DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Spain vs. Argentina

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Spain vs. Argentina, with a Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly offer available through July 19. No code is required to unlock this deal — just sign up and place your first wager. Browse other sportsbook promos to see what else is available.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Spain vs. Argentina

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all — it applies automatically when you meet the qualifying criteria. New users must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. Spain vs. Argentina is a perfect target for that first bet.

Whether your bet on the final wins or loses, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So if you back Spain to win and they control the match from start to finish, you still collect the bonus regardless of the result. The same applies if you side with Argentina and Messi delivers something special — win or lose, the bonus bets are on their way.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager required.

Qualifying wager must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings new-user promo for Spain vs. Argentina

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before kickoff:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create your account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your bet: Wager at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Spain vs. Argentina offers plenty of options, from the match result to player props and more. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes for existing users around Spain vs. Argentina

The DraftKings promo codes and offers do not stop after you claim the welcome deal. DraftKings consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers across a wide range of sports and events. With a final of this magnitude on the schedule, there is a good chance DraftKings will have additional promotions tied to the match.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it is worth checking back often to make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.