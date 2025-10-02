DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets if You Win for 49ers vs. Rams
No DraftKings promo code is needed for the latest welcome offer on Thursday Night Football. New users can bet $5 on San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams and receive $200 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. This is one of the top sportsbook promos available for NFL fans this week. Get started and claim this welcome offer for what should be a great NFC West showdown.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for 49ers vs. Rams
The DraftKings promo code offer for 49ers vs. Rams gives new users the chance to get $200 in bonus bets when their first $5 wager wins. Register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account, deposit at least $5, select the welcome offer bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market for this NFL matchup. If your first bet wins, you will receive eight $25 bonus bets credited to your account.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first $5 bet wins, distributed as eight $25 bonus bets.
- You must apply the bonus token to your bet in order to get the bonus if your bet wins.
- Your first bet must have odds of at least -500.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after being issued if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.
- You must wager bonus credits at least once before withdrawing winnings.
- All bonus benefits are contingent on your first bet winning.
Since bonus bets are only awarded when your first bet wins, it is crucial to select your market and odds carefully. Consider focusing on strong favorites or markets where you feel confident to maximize your chances of triggering the bonus.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account using any supported method.
- Select the welcome offer bonus token before placing your first bet. Failing to select the token will make you ineligible for the welcome offer.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams or any eligible market.
- Win your qualifying bet to receive $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 credits.
- Complete the 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing any winnings from bonus bets.
For more on the platform's features and user experience, see our DraftKings review.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
The DraftKings welcome offer is just the beginning for new users. Existing customers can also find a range of ongoing promotions, including profit boosts, odds boosts, and parlay insurance, to enhance their NFL betting experience each week.
- NFL Week 5 Ghost Leg Bet & Get: Bet on an SGP for Thursday Night Football and receive an NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Token. This token will make your parlays a winner, even if one leg doesn't hit.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare online sports betting promos
Want to get even more sportsbook welcome offers? Check out the offers below to claim thousands more in bonus bets.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.