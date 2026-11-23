The DraftKings promo code unlocks $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass for new customers ahead of tonight's 10-game NBA slate and Monday Night Football. Bettors can use this offer on games like Thunder at Pacers or Cincinnati at Washington. Check out other sportsbook promos available as of Nov. 23 before placing a first wager.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for NBA and Monday Night Football

A DraftKings promo code is not necessary to unlock this welcome offer. New customers just need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, including tonight's NBA slate or Cincinnati at Washington on Monday Night Football. The platform automatically applies the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code benefits to eligible accounts.

For example, a customer could place $5 on the Thunder's moneyline against the Pacers. If Oklahoma City wins, that customer collects the cash payout plus the bonus bets. If Indiana upsets the Thunder, the first two $25 bonus bets still land in the account, since this DraftKings new-user promo pays out regardless of the result.

Here is how the promo code for DraftKings breaks down for new customers. These terms outline every bonus bet drop and the offer's expiration window.

Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying $5 wager settles.

Collect two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Use the bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

Gain access to three months of NBA League Pass as part of the offer.

The welcome offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo rewards new customers with up to $200 in bonus bets no matter how the first wager settles. Customers can use the bonus bets on upcoming NBA games or other DraftKings promo codes tied to future events.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Thunder at Pacers odds on DraftKings

DraftKings lists the Thunder at -191 on the moneyline for tonight's 7:30 PM ET matchup, with the Pacers at approximately +166. Oklahoma City sits as a -4.5 point favorite, and the total for the game is 222.5. DraftKings and Hard Rock Bet both have the Thunder at -4.5 with a 222.5 total.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code before tonight's NBA and NFL games

Follow these steps to secure the DraftKings promo code offer before the NBA tip-offs and Monday Night Football kickoff. The process takes just a few minutes from sign up to first wager.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on any game, such as Thunder at Pacers or Cincinnati at Washington. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days. Claim the three-month trial to NBA League Pass included with this promo code for DraftKings.

Read this DraftKings review for more details on the Sportsbook's features. The review covers everything from deposit methods to live betting options.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond tonight's NBA and Monday Night Football slate

DraftKings frequently rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NBA and NFL seasons. Existing customers can check the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app for the latest offers tied to upcoming games. These promotions change often, so it helps to check back regularly for new ways to boost bets on future matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.