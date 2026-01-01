DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 If It Wins for CFP Orange Bowl: Oregon vs Texas Tech
The College Football Playoff Orange Bowl between No. 5 Oregon and No. 4 Texas Tech on Thursday, Jan. 1 presents an exciting opportunity for new bettors. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a valuable bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer for this semifinal matchup. New users can explore various sportsbook promos while backing either the Ducks or Red Raiders in this pivotal playoff clash.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Orange Bowl betting
The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no special code for new customers to access this generous welcome bonus. Simply register, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market, including the Oregon vs Texas Tech Orange Bowl game. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours if your $5 wager wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on Oregon to cover the spread and the Ducks win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. However, if Texas Tech covers instead and your bet loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but only lose your initial $5 stake. This DraftKings new-user promo offers substantial value for the Orange Bowl and other upcoming playoff games.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for the Orange Bowl
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special code entry. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus before Thursday's kickoff:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by providing your personal information and confirming your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Oregon vs Texas Tech betting options.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
The registration process takes just minutes, allowing you to bet on the Orange Bowl action between Oregon's explosive offense led by quarterback Dante Moore and Texas Tech's dominant defense anchored by All-American linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into this leading sportsbook.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special playoff promotions in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These DraftKings promo codes and offers help enhance the betting experience for major events like the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
