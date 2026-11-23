The DraftKings promo code unlocks a $200 bonus bet welcome offer for new customers ahead of tonight's Bengals vs. Commanders Monday Night Football matchup. This offer, live on Nov. 23, lets new customers back Cincinnati or Washington with $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass. Check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Bengals vs. Commanders

New customers can activate this DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code at sign-up. Simply make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a first wager of at least $5 on tonight's Bengals vs. Commanders broadcast from Northwest Stadium.

Once that wager settles, DraftKings pays out $200 in bonus bets regardless of the result. The payout arrives as eight separate $25 bonus bets, with two issued right away and two more released every seven days over a three-week stretch. This DraftKings promo also unlocks a code for three months of NBA League Pass, giving new customers access to out-of-market NBA games this season.

Consider how this works with a bet on tonight's game. A $5 moneyline wager on Cincinnati at -305 would return a small profit if the Bengals win, while that same stake on Washington at +245 would pay more if the Commanders win instead. Either way, placing that first $5 wager on Bengals vs. Commanders satisfies the qualifying bet requirement and triggers the bonus bet rollout.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

Available only to new customers who have not previously held a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Requires a minimum deposit of $5 to activate.

Requires a first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, including Bengals vs. Commanders.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This DraftKings new-user promo, including the NBA League Pass trial access code, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Bengals vs. Commanders odds

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the following odds for tonight's 8:15 PM ET kickoff at Northwest Stadium:

Moneyline: Bengals -305, Commanders +245.

Spread: Bengals -6.5 (-102), Commanders +6.5 (-118).

Total: 54.5 points.

How to sign up with the DraftKings promo code for Bengals vs. Commanders

Getting started with this DraftKings promo code offer takes just a few minutes before Cincinnati and Washington kick off. Follow the steps below to create an account and place a qualifying wager on tonight's matchup.

Click here to sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Enter the basic personal information needed to verify identity and create a profile. Deposit a minimum of $5 using an accepted payment method. Place a first wager of $5 or more on Bengals vs. Commanders or any other available betting market. Collect the first two $25 bonus bets instantly, then claim two more every seven days for 21 days through the click-to-claim prompts.

For a closer look at deposit options, betting markets, and mobile features, read this DraftKings review before placing a first wager tonight.

More DraftKings promo codes for Bengals vs. Commanders and beyond

Beyond this promo code for DraftKings welcome offer, DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses for existing customers. The app features odds boosts, parlay specials, and other promotions for Monday Night Football and other games throughout the season. Existing customers can find these ongoing deals by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the Promos tab before placing a wager on Bengals vs. Commanders or any future matchup.

These offers often include profit boosts for NFL matchups, bonus bet rewards for same-game parlays, and occasional deposit match promotions tied to major events. Checking the app before kickoff each week helps customers find the most relevant DraftKings promo codes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.