DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Cowboys vs. Packers

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of Cowboys vs. Packers Sunday Night Football on Oct. 18. This welcome bonus ranks among the best sportsbook promos on the market right now, and bettors can wager on Sunday Night Football immediately after signing up.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Cowboys vs. Packers

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer ahead of Sunday Night Football. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to Cowboys vs. Packers. Whether that first bet wins or loses, DraftKings rewards new customers with bonus bets.

Say a new customer places $5 on the Packers moneyline during Sunday Night Football and the bet wins. That customer collects the cash payout from the winning wager plus the $200 in bonus bets triggered by the qualifying wager. If the Cowboys or Packers bet loses instead, the customer still receives the same $200 in bonus bets, since the offer pays out regardless of the final score.

DraftKings issues the bonus in stages rather than all at once. Here is how the terms break down:

New customers must deposit a minimum of $5 to qualify.

A qualifying wager of at least $5 must be placed on any sports betting market, including Cowboys vs. Packers.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo, which includes a three month trial of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings new-user promo for Cowboys vs. Packers

Follow these steps to lock in the welcome offer before the Cowboys and Packers kick off on Sunday Night Football. The entire process takes just a few minutes to complete.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Cowboys vs. Packers or any other available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles. Return every seven days for three weeks to claim two more $25 bonus bets through the click to claim process.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed during signup, and the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code process takes just a few minutes to complete. Check out our full DraftKings review for more details on the app and its features.

Other DraftKings promo codes available during Cowboys vs. Packers

DraftKings regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just newcomers to the app. Bettors who already have an account can check the Promos section inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what is available for Sunday Night Football and beyond. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes change often, so it helps to check back throughout the NFL season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.