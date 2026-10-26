DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Dallas vs. Philadelphia Monday Night Football

DraftKings promo code offers give new customers access to $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of Dallas vs. Philadelphia Monday Night Football. This welcome offer is live heading into the Oct. 26 matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles. Check out other sportsbook promos available this football season.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Dallas vs. Philadelphia

No DraftKings promo code is needed to claim this DraftKings new-user promo. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Dallas vs. Philadelphia Monday Night Football matchup.

The terms below outline how a single wager on the Cowboys vs. Eagles game can turn into $200 in bonus bets. Review each detail before placing a qualifying wager.

This DraftKings promo is only available to new customers in eligible states.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 placed on any sports betting market.

Whether the first wager on the Dallas vs. Philadelphia game wins or loses, customers still receive the bonus bets.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, followed by two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This DraftKings promotion, including the three months of NBA League Pass access, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Bettors often search for the latest DraftKings promo codes before placing wagers on marquee matchups like this one. This offer stands out because no code is necessary for new customers to participate.

For example, a customer who places $5 on Philadelphia to cover the spread against Dallas receives the bonus bets regardless of outcome. A winning wager pays out the standard odds plus the $200 in bonus bets delivered over several weeks. A losing wager still results in the customer receiving the full bonus bet rewards tied to this promo code for DraftKings.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim this DraftKings promo code offer for Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Follow the steps below to activate the offer and wager on Monday's Dallas vs. Philadelphia game. Each step takes only a few minutes to complete.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Dallas vs. Philadelphia matchup. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles. Claim additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for three weeks.

Read our DraftKings review for a closer look at the Sportsbook before signing up. The review covers betting markets, features, and account management tools.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers for existing customers

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These offers can change weekly, so checking the promos section of the app helps customers find new deals. Existing customers can open the DraftKings app and select the promos tab to view current offers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.