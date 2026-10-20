DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Tip Off

New bettors can use this DraftKings promo code offer to jump into NBA Tip Off action, with the Celtics, Sixers, Knicks, Thunder and Spurs all playing. As of Oct. 20, this DraftKings promo lets new customers spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass . Check out other sportsbook promos before wagering.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to claim a DraftKings promo code for NBA Tip Off

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, including the Celtics-Pistons, Sixers-Knicks or Thunder-Spurs matchups during NBA Tip Off. The offer activates whether that first bet wins or loses.

Say a customer places $5 on the Celtics to beat the Pistons and the bet wins. That customer collects a normal cash payout, plus DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets right away. If that same $5 wager on the Sixers-Knicks game loses instead, the customer still receives the two $25 bonus bets, since the offer pays out regardless of the result.

From there, DraftKings issues two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process, bringing the total to $200 in bonus bets. Customers also unlock a three-month trial of NBA League Pass. Here are the key terms to know.

The qualifying deposit and first wager must each be at least $5.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The stake from the first wager is not included in any winnings tied to the bonus bets.

This offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to sign up with this DraftKings new-user promo for NBA Tip Off

Follow these steps to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. A new account can be ready to wager on the NBA Tip Off tripleheader in just a few minutes.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, such as a game from NBA Tip Off. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days. Claim the three-month trial code for NBA League Pass.

For a closer look at the platform, read our full DraftKings review before signing up. It covers the app's features, betting markets and overall customer experience.

More DraftKings promo codes for existing customers during NBA Tip Off

Existing DraftKings customers do not miss out during NBA Tip Off. The operator regularly rolls out boosted odds and other DraftKings promo codes throughout the NBA season, including odds boosts for marquee games like Thunder-Spurs or Sixers-Knicks.

To find the latest promo code for DraftKings offers, open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tap the Promos tab. New profile-specific offers and league-wide boosts appear there regularly, so checking back often is worthwhile as the NBA season continues.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.