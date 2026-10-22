DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for New England vs. Chicago Thursday Night Football

DraftKings promo code offers give new customers $200 in bonus bets plus a three-month NBA League Pass subscription when betting on New England vs. Chicago Thursday Night Football. Place a qualifying $5 wager on this Week 7 matchup, then explore more sportsbook promos before the Oct. 22 kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for New England vs. Chicago

This DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry, since new customers simply sign up through the designated link to activate the welcome offer. No DraftKings Sportsbook promo code is necessary to unlock the bonus bets or the NBA League Pass access tied to this promotion.

If you place $5 on New England to beat Chicago and the Patriots win, you still receive the same bonus bet payout since the welcome offer pays out regardless of the result. If Chicago wins instead, you receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, followed by two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days. Either outcome on Thursday Night Football qualifies you for the full $200 reward through this DraftKings new-user promo.

Here are the key terms for this promo code for DraftKings before you sign up. Review each point carefully to understand how the offer is structured.

New customers must deposit at least $5 to qualify.

A qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market activates the offer.

Bettors receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The offer includes access to a three-month NBA League Pass subscription.

This DraftKings promo codes offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for New England vs. Chicago

Follow these steps to activate the welcome offer before Thursday Night Football kicks off at Soldier Field. The process takes just a few minutes from sign up to your first bonus bet.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying $5 wager on New England vs. Chicago or any available market. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles. Claim two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through the click to claim process. Access the three-month NBA League Pass subscription included with the offer.

Read our DraftKings review for a closer look at the Sportsbook app before signing up. The review covers deposit options, mobile features, and additional betting markets available for New England vs. Chicago.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers beyond New England vs. Chicago

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These updated promotions appear in the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New specials often align with marquee matchups like this Thursday Night Football game, giving returning customers fresh ways to engage all season long.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.