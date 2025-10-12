SI

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 6

Brian Giuffra

Unlock the DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 6. Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. See how to claim the offer now.
The DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 6 gives new users a chance to claim $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins, with no code required. Explore more opportunities with top sportsbook promos this season by checking out the DK app. To get started, simply deposit $5 and place a qualifying bet on any NFL Week 6 game. Unlock your $200 bonus bets and add excitement to the week’s football action.

How the DraftKings welcome offer works for NFL Week 6

The DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 6 allows new users to get $200 in bonus bets when their first $5 wager wins. To qualify, register for a new account, deposit at least $5, select your bonus token before betting, and place a $5+ bet on any NFL Week 6 matchup at odds of -500 or longer. If your first bet wins, you will receive eight $25 bonus bets credited to your account.

Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:

  • Qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or longer.
  • Only winning first bets unlock the bonus (eight $25 bonus bets).
  • Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance if awarded.
  • Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.
  • You must wager bonus bets 1x before withdrawing any winnings.
  • All bonus benefits are contingent on your first bet winning.

Because the bonus is only awarded if your first bet wins, it is crucial to choose your NFL Week 6 wager carefully. Consider markets with favorable odds to increase your chances of qualifying for the bonus, as your initial selection determines eligibility.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for NFL Week 6

Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 6:

  1. Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
  2. Make a first deposit of at least $5.
  3. Select the welcome bonus token before placing your qualifying bet (failure to select makes you ineligible for the bonus).
  4. Place a $5+ bet on any NFL Week 6 game at odds of -500 or longer.
  5. Win your qualifying bet to receive $200 in bonus bets (eight $25 credits).
  6. Use your bonus bets within seven days of receipt.
  7. Complete the 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing any bonus winnings.

Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users

The DraftKings welcome offer for NFL Week 6 is just the start. Existing users can access a range of ongoing promotions, including profit boosts, odds surges, parlay insurance, and exclusive contests tied to NFL action each week.

More NFL Week 6 promo offers

Collect more great bonuses from BetMGM, Caesars, and FanDuel.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

