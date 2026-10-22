DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 7, NBA and World Series

DraftKings promo code offers give new customers $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of NFL Week 7, NBA tip-off games and the World Series opener. As of Oct. 22, bettors can use this welcome offer on this week's action. Check out more sportsbook promos for additional options.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 7 and the World Series opener

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5 and place a first wager of $5 or more on a game such as Thursday's matchup between New England and Chicago. The offer also works on Friday's World Series opener between Milwaukee and Tampa Bay.

Whether that first wager wins or loses, DraftKings issues the bonus. A $5 bet on Chicago that wins still triggers the same reward structure, and a $5 bet on New England that loses still unlocks the bonus bets. Bettors receive two $25 bonus bets right away, then two more every seven days for three weeks.

New customers in eligible states can claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 wager activate the offer.

Bettors get $200 in bonus bets split into eight $25 increments.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings new-user promo also includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

The offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers flexibility across the entire slate, from the Thursday night NFL game to NBA tip-off games and World Series action. Stake amounts are not included in any bonus bet winnings. Customers should read the full terms before opting into this promo code for DraftKings.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before Week 7 and the World Series

Follow these simple steps to secure the DraftKings welcome offer before kickoff and first pitch this week.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on a game like Thursday night's matchup between New England and Chicago, Sunday's NFL slate, an NBA tip-off game or the World Series opener. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles. Claim additional bonus bets every seven days for three weeks through the promotions tab. Access the three-month NBA League Pass trial included with the offer.

For a deeper look at the platform, read our full DraftKings review before placing a first wager.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for NFL Week 7 and beyond

Existing DraftKings customers are not left out during NFL Week 7, NBA tip-off week and the World Series. DraftKings regularly rolls out profit boosts, parlay specials and other bonuses tied to events like Sunday Night Football or Monday's NFC East matchup. These updated DraftKings promo codes typically appear in the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Checking that tab before each game day helps customers find the latest boosts across the NFL, NBA and World Series. New offers rotate frequently, so reviewing the app regularly ensures no deal gets missed.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.