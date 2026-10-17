DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Notre Dame vs. BYU

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets for new customers ahead of Notre Dame vs. BYU on Saturday. As of Oct. 16, bettors can claim this welcome offer and explore more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Notre Dame vs. BYU

No DraftKings promo code is needed to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any sports market, including Notre Dame vs. BYU. The offer activates automatically once those steps are complete.

Suppose a customer places their qualifying $5 wager on BYU to cover the spread against Notre Dame. If that bet wins, the customer collects the cash payout plus two $25 bonus bets right away, with six more $25 bonus bets arriving over the following three weeks. If the wager loses, the customer still receives the same set of bonus bets, since this DraftKings new-user promo pays out regardless of the first bet's result.

New customers only, must be 21 or older in an eligible state.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to qualify.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

The welcome offer, including the NBA League Pass trial, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer also includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, delivered through a redeemable code after the qualifying wager settles. The stake from the original wager is not included in any bonus bet winnings. Customers should review the full terms on the DraftKings app before betting on the Fighting Irish or the Cougars.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings offer before Notre Dame faces BYU

Follow these steps to sign up and place a wager on this top-10 matchup. The process takes just a few minutes from start to finish.

Click the sign-up link to create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Enter the required personal details to verify identity and location. Deposit at least $5 using an accepted payment method. Place a first wager of $5 or more on Notre Dame vs. BYU or another available market. Receive bonus bets and the NBA League Pass trial code once the qualifying wager settles.

For a closer look at the sportsbook, read our full DraftKings review before signing up. It covers payout speed, available markets, and more for college football season.

More DraftKings promo codes for existing customers during Notre Dame vs. BYU

Existing customers are not left out during this matchup. DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new boosts and bonuses for college football fans throughout the season. Checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings app is the easiest way to find a fresh DraftKings promo tied to Saturday's game.

These ongoing promo code for DraftKings offers change often, so returning customers should check back before every kickoff. Current customers will not find the new-customer welcome bonus, but DraftKings promo codes for parlays, same-game parlays, and single-game boosts appear regularly on the app.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.