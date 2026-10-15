DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Seahawks vs. Broncos

New customers can lock in a DraftKings promo code offer before betting on Seahawks vs. Broncos in Week 6 NFL action. The current welcome offer, live as of Oct. 15, gets new customers $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass after a $5 wager. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Seahawks vs. Broncos

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this DraftKings new-user promo. New customers simply sign up through an exclusive link, and the DraftKings promo code offer, sometimes called the promo code for DraftKings, unlocks automatically after a qualifying deposit and wager.

A new customer who deposits $5 and bets $5 on Seattle to cover the spread against Denver on Thursday night still gets rewarded no matter the result. If that wager wins, the customer keeps the cash payout along with the bonus bets. If it loses, the customer still receives two $25 bonus bets right away, with two more arriving every seven days for 21 days.

Here are the full terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager.

Delivers two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Includes three months of NBA League Pass access.

This DraftKings promo expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code before Seahawks vs. Broncos

Getting started with this DraftKings promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place a first wager ahead of Thursday night's game between Seattle and Denver.

Click an exclusive DraftKings link to start the sign-up process. Enter the required personal details to create a new account. Deposit at least $5 using an accepted payment method. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any market, such as Seahawks vs. Broncos. Receive $200 in bonus bets plus NBA League Pass access as outlined above.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the platform before placing a first bet.

Other DraftKings promo codes for existing customers

DraftKings Sportsbook does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer ends. The book regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay specials, and other DraftKings promo codes for existing customers throughout the NFL season.

Customers can find these ongoing deals by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers often appear ahead of marquee matchups like Seahawks vs. Broncos, so it helps to check back weekly for updated boosts.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.