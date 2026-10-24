DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for UFC 333

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers claim $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. Bettors can place a qualifying wager tied to the Volkanovski-Evloev card while also browsing other sportsbook promos as of Oct. 24.

How this DraftKings promo code offer works for UFC 333

The DraftKings promo code offer does not require entering any code at signup. New customers simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, including action from the UFC 333 card.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed to unlock the bonus bets or the NBA League Pass trial. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer activates automatically once the deposit and first wager requirements are met.

Whether a customer backs Alexander Volkanovski to defend his featherweight title or picks Movsar Evloev to stay undefeated, the result of that first wager does not change the bonus payout. A win keeps the cash winnings intact, while a loss still unlocks the full bonus bet schedule tied to this DraftKings new-user promo.

The bonus bets arrive in stages rather than all at once. Here is how the terms break down for new customers:

This offer is limited to eligible new customers in approved states.

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager activate the promo.

Two $25 bonus bets post instantly after the first wager settles.

Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after it posts to the account.

The offer also includes a three-month trial to NBA League Pass.

This DraftKings promo code offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to sign up for the DraftKings UFC 333 offer

Claiming this DraftKings promo code offer takes just a few minutes ahead of the early UFC 333 start times on Paramount+. Follow the steps below to get set up before the main card begins.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on any available market, including UFC 333. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles. Claim two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for three weeks. Activate the three-month trial to NBA League Pass included with the welcome offer.

For more details on deposit options and betting markets, read our full DraftKings review before kickoff.

Extra DraftKings promos during UFC 333 week

Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings Sportsbook regularly adds boosts and bonuses for existing customers during a stacked fight week. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and odds boosts often tie directly into cards like UFC 333.

Customers can find current offers by opening the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Checking that tab before the Volkanovski-Evloev or Yan-Dvalishvili bouts helps bettors spot any added value on fight night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.