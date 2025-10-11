DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if You Win for Ohio State vs. Illinois
The DraftKings promo code makes this Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Illinois showdown even more exciting for new users. With top sportsbook promos available, including this conditional offer, it can be hard to choose. Just place a successful $5 bet and you’ll get $200 in bonus bets, no code required.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Ohio State vs. Illinois
The DraftKings promo code offer for Ohio State vs. Illinois gives new users the chance to receive $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. Register for a new account, deposit at least $5, select your bonus token before betting, and place a $5 qualifying bet on Ohio State vs. Illinois. If your bet wins, DraftKings awards eight $25 bonus bets, credited only when your first bet is successful.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Eight $25 bonus bets are awarded only if your first qualifying $5 bet wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.
- You must wager your bonus bet winnings at least once before withdrawing.
- All bonus benefits are contingent on your first bet winning.
The minimum odds you must meet for this offer are -500, so aim to get as close to that as possible. This will make your payout lower, but it gives you the best chance at unlocking the $200 in bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for Ohio State vs. Illinois
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings welcome offer for Ohio State vs. Illinois:
- Create your DraftKings account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account.
- Select the welcome offer bonus token before placing any bets, and failing to select the bonus token before betting will make you ineligible for the welcome offer.
- Place a $5 qualifying bet on Ohio State vs. Illinois or any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Win your qualifying bet to receive $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 credits.
- Access your bonus bets, which are awarded only if your first bet wins, and use them within seven days.
- Wager any bonus winnings at least once before withdrawing.
