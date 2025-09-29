DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly for Monday Night Football
Monday Night Football features the Denver Broncos hosting the Cincinnati Bengals, and the latest DraftKings promo code makes it easy to get more from your wager. With so many sportsbook promos available, this is one of the best: Bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus a nice discount for an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Monday Night Football
The DraftKings promo code offer for Monday Night Football gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 wager, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Register for a new account, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 bet on any Monday Night Football market. Instantly receive eight $25 bonus bets and a discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Bonus bets are awarded as eight $25 credits instantly after your qualifying wager is placed.
- Bonus bets will expire in seven days.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- NFL Sunday Ticket discount is $200, making the final price $176.
- You must have a Google/YouTube account to redeem NFL Sunday Ticket.
- NFL Sunday Ticket subscription auto-renews at full price for the next season unless canceled.
- You must wager your deposit at least once before you can withdraw funds.
Since the $200 bonus is awarded instantly after your first $5 bet, consider placing your qualifying wager on plus-money odds for a chance at a bigger payout. Your bonus bets will be credited regardless of the outcome.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for Monday Night Football
Follow these steps and you’ll be ready to go before kickoff:
- Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account using any accepted payment method.
- Place a $5+ wager on any Monday Night Football market.
- Instantly receive eight $25 bonus bets and a discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket.
- Wager your deposit at least once before withdrawing any funds.
For more details on the platform, read our full DraftKings review.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
The DraftKings welcome offer is just the beginning for new bettors. Existing users can access a variety of ongoing promotions, including profit boosts, odds surges, and special Monday Night Football parlay offers throughout the NFL season.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
- NFL TD Scorer Profit Boost: Get a profit boost on any TD scorer bet on Sunday or Monday NFL games.
Compare Monday Night Football betting promos
Make sure to check out the other welcome offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.