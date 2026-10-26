DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Plus NBA League Pass for Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3

A new DraftKings promo code offer delivers $5 for $200 in bonus bets plus a three-month trial of NBA League Pass to new customers ahead of Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay World Series Game 3. Available since Oct. 26, this $200 bonus bet offer ranks among the top sportsbook promos for bettors tuning into the series at Tropicana Field.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3

No DraftKings promo code is necessary to claim this DraftKings new-user promo. New customers simply create an account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a first wager on Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3 or any other available market.

For example, a $5 wager on Milwaukee to win Game 3 that cashes still triggers the full $200 bonus bet payout, since the offer pays out regardless of the result. Even if Tampa Bay wins and the bet loses, customers still receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, followed by six more delivered in pairs over the next three weeks.

This DraftKings promo codes offer comes with specific terms that new customers should review before signing up. The conditions below outline deposit requirements, bonus bet timing, and expiration details.

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the offer.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports market, including Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3.

Two $25 bonus bets issue instantly once the qualifying wager settles.

Six additional $25 bonus bets release in pairs every seven days over the following three weeks.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

This DraftKings promo, including access to a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this promo code for DraftKings before Game 3

Follow these steps to activate the latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before placing a wager on tonight's game.

Click a link on this page to start creating a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Enter the required personal details to finish registration and confirm eligibility. Deposit at least $5 using an accepted payment method. Place a first wager of $5 or more on Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay Game 3 or another available market. Collect the first two $25 bonus bets instantly, then claim additional bonus bets every seven days for three weeks.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on this offer before signing up for Game 3.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond Game 3

DraftKings regularly rolls out additional DraftKings promo offers and odds boosts for existing customers, separate from this new-user welcome bonus. Bettors can check the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to find current offers tied to MLB, the NFL, and other sports throughout the season.

These promotions change often, so reviewing them before the next Milwaukee vs Tampa Bay matchup can help customers find extra value. Checking back regularly ensures no new offer goes unused.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.