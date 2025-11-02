DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets if You Win
New users can claim a valuable DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code for NFL Week 9 on Nov. 2. The $300 bonus bet promotion requires just a $5 winning wager, plus all new customers receive 3 months of NBA League Pass regardless of their bet outcome. Week 9 brings another exciting Mahomes vs. Allen matchup and several more compelling games perfect for testing this amazing welcome offer from top sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code details for NFL Week 9
This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and provides exceptional value for new customers. Simply deposit $5, place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 9 game, and receive $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins. The bonus arrives as twelve $25 bonus bets that expire seven days after issuance.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying bet are required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if the initial $5 wager wins.
- Twelve $25 bonus bets expire after seven days.
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
- Three months of NBA League Pass are provided, win or lose.
- League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly unless canceled.
- League Pass code must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Chiefs to beat the Bills and Kansas City wins, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Bills win instead, you lose your $5 but still receive the NBA League Pass subscription. This DraftKings new-user promo works perfectly for Week 9's marquee matchups, including Bills vs. Chiefs.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code bonus
Claiming this DraftKings promo code requires no special code entry and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these simple steps to secure your $300 bonus bet opportunity plus an NBA League Pass subscription.
- Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using the links in this article.
- Complete identity verification and make a minimum $5 deposit.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 9 game.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Receive your NBA League Pass code regardless of the bet outcome.
New customers can learn more about this operator's features and betting options in our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides value to existing customers through daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions. Current users can discover these ongoing offers by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These DraftKings promo codes and bonuses often target major sporting events, providing enhanced betting opportunities throughout the week.
- NFL Halloween Mystery Reward: Get one of a ghost leg parlay, a 30% profit boost, or a 50% live boost.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare NFL Week 9 promos
After claiming this DraftKings welcome offer, you can use the links to get even more sportsbook promos.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.