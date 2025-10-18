DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
No DraftKings promo code is needed to claim the latest DraftKings welcome offer for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin. As one of the top sportsbook promos available, new users can bet $5 on this Big Ten matchup for a chance to get $300 in bonus bets if their first wager wins, plus a complimentary three-month NBA League Pass. Claim the $300 bonus bets + NBA League Pass offer today.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
To access the current DraftKings welcome bonus, no DraftKings promo code is needed. New users can sign up, deposit at least $5, select the required bonus token, and place a $5 qualifying bet on Ohio State vs. Wisconsin or any eligible market. If the first wager wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets, delivered as 12 $25 credits, plus a three-month NBA League Pass subscription as an additional benefit. Bonus bets are only awarded if your qualifying bet wins, while the NBA League Pass subscription is awarded win or lose.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- You must select the bonus token before placing your qualifying bet to be eligible for both the $300 bonus bets and NBA League Pass. The bonus token expires Nov. 23, 2025. Failing to select the token before betting will make you ineligible for both benefits.
- Qualifying bet must be $5 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your first bet wins, you receive 12 $25 bonus bets (totaling $300).
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after being credited if your qualifying bet wins.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.
- You must wager bonus bet winnings at least once before withdrawing.
- NBA League Pass subscription is complimentary for three months, auto-renews monthly at the current subscription price, can be canceled at any time, and must be redeemed by Dec. 19, 2025. Terms, restrictions, and eligibility requirements apply.
- All bonus benefits are contingent on your first bet winning.
With bonus bets now contingent on a winning first wager, choosing your qualifying bet for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin becomes a key strategic decision. Both the potential $300 in bonus bets and NBA League Pass subscription can make your college football experience even more rewarding if your first bet is successful.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $300 DraftKings bonus + NBA League Pass for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings welcome offer and NBA League Pass for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin:
- Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete ID verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account.
- Select the bonus token before placing your qualifying bet. This is mandatory — if you skip this step, you will not be eligible for the welcome offer.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on Ohio State vs. Wisconsin or any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Win your qualifying bet to receive $300 in bonus bets (12 $25 credits).
- Access your bonus bets in your account if your first bet wins.
- Redeem your three-month NBA League Pass subscription benefit through the DraftKings platform, following the provided instructions. NBA League Pass is available as part of the welcome package regardless of bet outcome.
- Wager any bonus bet winnings at least once before requesting a withdrawal.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
The DraftKings welcome offer is just the beginning for new bettors. Existing users can access a range of ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event parlay offers throughout the college football season.
- College Football 15% Parlay Boost: Get a 15% boost on any parlay, SGP, or SGPx.
- SEC Profit Boost: Opt in for a profit boost token for this week’s SEC games.
- USC vs. Notre Dame Profit Boost: Opt in for a profit boost token for USC vs. Notre Dame.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.