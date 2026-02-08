DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Seattle vs New England Big Game
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets for Sunday's Big Game between Seattle and New England. This welcome promotion allows bettors to wager $5 on the Patriots-Seahawks matchup and receive $300 in bonus bets if their initial bet wins. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Feb. 8.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Patriots vs Seahawks
The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers. Bettors must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 wager to activate the offer. If the initial bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets plus the original winnings.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Bonus bets arrive as 12 separate $25 credits within 72 hours of a winning bet.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any potential winnings.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on New England to cover the spread and the Patriots win, you receive your $5 stake plus winnings from that bet, along with $300 in bonus bets. If Seattle covers instead and your Patriots bet loses, you receive no bonus bets but only lose your original $5 wager.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for the Big Game
New customers can easily secure this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by following these simple steps:
- Register a new DraftKings account using the links in this article and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any Seattle vs New England market.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins, then use those credits within seven days.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, bonus bet promotions, and enhanced odds specials. Current users can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings mobile app. These daily and weekly offers often feature popular games and major sporting events, giving bettors additional value on their wagers throughout the season.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
