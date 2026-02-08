DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if it Wins for Seattle vs New England

New DraftKings users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $300 in bonus bets when they bet $5 on Sunday's Seattle vs New England showdown and win. This welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity to wager on the Big Game while exploring sportsbook promos available through Feb. 7.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Seattle vs New England

This DraftKings new-user promo requires no DraftKings promo code to activate the bonus. New customers simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market for the Patriots-Seahawks matchup. If your bet wins, DraftKings instantly awards $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.

The promo code for DraftKings comes with specific terms and conditions:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and select your bonus token before placing the qualifying bet.

Winning bets trigger the release of 12 separate $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on New England to cover the spread and they win, you receive your $5 stake plus winnings from that bet, along with $300 in bonus bets. If Seattle covers instead and your bet loses, you only lose the original $5 wager. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer provides substantial value for new users looking to bet on this highly anticipated rematch between two resurgent franchises.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim DraftKings promo codes for the Patriots vs Seahawks

Follow these simple steps to secure your DraftKings promo and bet on Sunday's Big Game showdown:

Register for a new DraftKings account by clicking the promotional link and providing required personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another accepted payment method. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any Seattle vs New England market. If your wager wins, collect your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days.

New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promotions beyond the new-user offer

DraftKings regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts throughout major sporting events. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special game-specific promotions by checking the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These recurring bonuses help maximize betting value for customers who have already claimed the welcome offer and want to continue finding promotional opportunities on future wagers.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.