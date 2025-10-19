DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win for SNF 49ers vs. Falcons
Sunday Night Football brings the Atlanta Falcons to the Bay Area as they face the San Francisco 49ers in a pivotal Week 7 matchup. The latest DraftKings promo code offer gives new users a chance to claim $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins, plus a complimentary three-month NBA League Pass subscription. This is currently one of the most exciting sportsbook promos. Activate the $300 in bonus bets + NBA League Pass offer today.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for SNF 49ers vs. Falcons
The DraftKings promo code offer for SNF 49ers vs. Falcons provides $300 in bonus bets when your first $5 bet wins, plus a three-month NBA League Pass subscription. To qualify, register for a new account, deposit at least $5, select your bonus token before placing a qualifying $5 bet on the game, and win your first wager. Only after a winning first bet will you receive 12 $25 bonus bets. THe NBA League Pass subscription is awarded, win or lose.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- You must select your bonus token before placing your qualifying bet. Bonus token expires Nov. 23, 2025. Failing to select the token before betting makes you ineligible for both the bonus bets and NBA League Pass.
- Qualifying wager must be $5 or more at odds of -500 or longer.
- The 12 $25 bonus bets are awarded only if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance if awarded.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in winnings.
- You must meet a 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing cash winnings.
- NBA League Pass subscription auto-renews monthly at the current price, can be canceled anytime, and has terms, restrictions, and eligibility requirements. Redeem by Dec. 19, 2025.
With bonus bets now dependent on a winning first wager, strategic bet selection is crucial. Consider favorable odds and markets for SNF 49ers vs. Falcons.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $300 DraftKings bonus plus NBA League Pass for SNF 49ers vs. Falcons
Follow these steps carefully to unlock your DraftKings promo offer for new sportsbook users:
- Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account.
- Select your bonus token before placing your first qualifying bet. If you do not select the token before betting, you will not be eligible for the welcome offer.
- Place a $5 or larger wager on SNF 49ers vs. Falcons at odds of -500 or longer.
- Win your qualifying bet to receive 12 $25 bonus bets ($300 total).
- Access your bonus bets, which are credited only if your first bet wins, in your account.
- Redeem your three-month NBA League Pass subscription through the provided DraftKings instructions, regardless of your first bet outcome.
- Complete a 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing any winnings from bonus bets.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
The DraftKings welcome offer for SNF 49ers vs. Falcons is just the start. Existing users can access ongoing promotions, such as profit boosts, odds surges, and special parlay incentives for NFL and NBA games throughout the season.
- TD Scorer Profit Boost: Get a profit boost for any TD scorer bet for NFL Week 7.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a boost for any NFL parlay, SGP, or SGPx for NFL Week 7.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
