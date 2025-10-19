DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win + NBA League Pass for NFL Week 7
NFL Week 7 brings a packed slate, and the latest DraftKings promo code offer gives new users the chance to boost their action. Explore DK’s sportsbook promos this week and claim the $300 bonus bets + NBA League Pass offer. Deposit $5 and win your first bet to unlock $300 in bonus bets and receive a three-month NBA League Pass subscription.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for NFL Week 7
The DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 7 gives new users two powerful benefits: get $300 in bonus bets when your first $5 bet wins, plus a complimentary three-month NBA League Pass subscription. Register, deposit $5, select your bonus token, and place a $5 qualifying bet at odds of -500 or longer. If your first bet wins, you receive 12 $25 bonus bets. All new users also receive NBA League Pass access, no matter the bet outcome.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- You must select your bonus token before placing your qualifying bet to be eligible for the welcome offer. The bonus token expires Nov. 23, 2025. Failing to select the token before betting will make you ineligible for both the bonus bets and NBA League Pass benefits.
- Qualifying bet must be $5 or more at odds of -500 or longer.
- The 12 $25 bonus bets are awarded only if your first qualifying bet wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance, only if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- You must wager bonus funds 1x before withdrawal.
- NBA League Pass subscription auto-renews monthly at the current price, can be canceled at any time, and has terms, restrictions, and eligibility requirements. Users must redeem the League Pass benefit by Dec. 19, 2025.
Because bonus bets depend on your first bet winning, pick your NFL Week 7 wager carefully. Target favorable matchups or odds to maximize your chances, knowing both the bonus bets and NBA League Pass subscription can enhance your season-long experience.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $300 DraftKings bonus plus NBA League Pass for NFL Week 7
Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings welcome offer and NBA League Pass for NFL Week 7:
- Create your DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account.
- Select your bonus token before placing your first bet. This is mandatory — if you do not select the bonus token, you will not be eligible for the welcome offer.
- Place a $5 qualifying bet on any NFL Week 7 game at odds of -500 or longer.
- Win your qualifying bet to receive $300 in bonus bets split into 12 $25 credits.
- Access your bonus bets in your account, available for seven days after issuance.
- Redeem your three-month NBA League Pass subscription as instructed in your DraftKings account. NBA League Pass is awarded to all new users who complete the qualifying steps, regardless of the first bet outcome.
- Meet the 1x wagering requirement with your bonus bets before withdrawing any winnings.
Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users
The DraftKings welcome offer is just the beginning for NFL Week 7. Existing users can access a variety of ongoing promotions, including profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event odds throughout the season.
- TD Scorer Profit Boost: Get a profit boost for any TD scorer bet for NFL Week 7.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a boost for any NFL parlay, SGP, or SGPx for NFL Week 7.
